Conor McGregor Wants Khabib Rematch In Moscow Following UFC 246 Win

Conor McGregor has immediately turned his attention back to Khabib Nurmagomedov following UFC 246.

Last night (Jan. 18), McGregor returned to action for the first time since Oct. 2018 when he was submitted by Nurmagomedov. The “Notorious” one shared the Octagon with Donald Cerrone. It only took McGregor 40 seconds to stop “Cowboy” via TKO. The plans have been laid out for McGregor to challenge for the UFC lightweight championship next.

McGregor Hopes To Fight Khabib In Moscow

During the UFC 246 post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White dismissed the idea of holding McGregor vs. Nurmagomedov 2 in Moscow. McGregor, however, is all for it (via Bloody Elbow’s Milan Ordonez).

“I want to create spectacles for the people. That’s one hell of a spectacle. Even me going out there in Moscow that time,” he continued. “The place shut down, the world took notice. Your mama saying I wasn’t allowed out there, I wasn’t supposed to be out there. They were running the streets screaming my name.

“I’m more Russian than that man. So I would love to go to Moscow and compete there.”

Of course, Nurmagomedov has business to take care of first. “The Eagle” will put his lightweight championship on the line against Tony Ferguson on April 18. The lightweight title bout will headline UFC 249 inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.