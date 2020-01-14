Conor McGregor Wants Rematch With Floyd Mayweather, Boxing Matches Against Manny Pacquiao & Paulie Malignaggi

Conor McGregor begins his MMA comeback journey on Jan. 18, but he still wants to return to the boxing ring.

McGregor is scheduled to clash with Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246. The “Notorious” one is likely in a position to challenge for the UFC lightweight title if he can defeat “Cowboy.” UFC president Dana White has said he’s looking at booking McGregor vs. the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson if “Mystic Mac” is able to emerge victorious this weekend.

McGregor Still Eyeing A Return To Boxing

Speaking to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, McGregor said he wants to avenge his Aug. 2017 loss to Floyd Mayweather (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“I’d like to rematch Floyd,” McGregor told Ariel Helwani yesterday. “I think we should rematch Floyd. He’s flirting with [a comeback] and doing all this, he can go and pick someone else, it’s not going to be the same.”

McGregor isn’t stopping at a Mayweather rematch, however. He also expressed interest in taking on Manny Pacquiao.

“But also I would be open to other boxing bouts,” McGregor said. “Manny, we were actually close to signing [a fight with] Manny. There’s been talks about a Manny fight as well. There was an offer made on that. Just not yet.”

McGregor and Paulie Malignaggi have had beef since their infamous sparring session back in 2017. The “Notorious” one believes there’s value in a bout with Malignaggi.

“Very much so,” McGregor said about his interest in boxing. “And the Paulie [Malignaggi] fight. I’d like to box Paulie as well. I already knocked him out but that’s a bit of buzz as well. Paulie and a boxing bout. I want to box again. I will box again. I will get a boxing world title.

“I would box multiple times. I love boxing and I’m damn good.”