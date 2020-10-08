Conor McGregor Wants To Fight Dustin Poirier At UFC 255

Conor McGregor says he has accepted an offer from the UFC to fight Dustin Poirier. He also noted, however, that he told the promotion the fight must happen this year. Conor is suggesting they fight at UFC 255 on November 21st, 2020. He is open to fighting on any of the UFC’s events in December as well.

“Hello Dustin! I accepted the @ufc offer to fight you, but told them it must happen in 2020. I’m ready for Nov 21st, given that cards recent injury issues, as well as any of the December dates, the 12th and the 19th. I’ll also still donate the $500k to The Good Fight Foundation,” Conor Tweeted.

Announced fights for the November PPV include men’s and women’s Flyweight title fights. Deiveson Figueiredo will look to defend his belt again Alex Perez, who is replacing Cody Garbrandt. Valentina Shevchenko will also put her title on the line against Jennifer Maia. Shogun Rua is also expected to rematch with Paul Craig on the card.

Conor and Poirier fought at UFC 178. The Irish Superstar finished his opponent in under 2-minutes of the 1st round that night.

Poirier spoke about a possible fight against Conor on the UFC Unfiltered podcast this week.

“I just want big fights and I think that’s what’s coming,” he said on the show. “I would like to fight again this year. We’ll see. I haven’t heard back from negotiation side of the UFC or Conor, but it’s a new week and I’m hoping to hear something.”