Conor McGregor Wishes Nate Diaz & Dustin Poirier Good Luck

Conor McGregor wishes Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier good luck ahead of their UFC 230 match-up.

McGregor is set for his own massive bout on Oct. 6. He’ll challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight title. The bout will take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC president Dana White claims UFC 229 is trending at 2.5 million pay-per-view buys.

During the UFC 229 press conference, the “Notorious” one was asked for his prediction on the UFC 230 clash between Diaz and Poirier. While McGregor didn’t give a prediction, he did give both men props (courtesy of Damon Martin):

“I think it’s gonna be a great fight. Two amazing fighters. Nate Diaz, as tough as they come. Dustin Poirier took that loss on the chin and came back and has showcased a good mental strength and has had some great, phenomenal fights and wins inside the Octagon. I’m very, very much looking forward to it. We’ll see what happens after. I wish both men the best of luck and we’ll see.”

When Diaz meets Poirier on Nov. 3, it’ll be his first bout since Aug. 2016. Meanwhile, Poirier is riding a three-fight winning streak. “The Diamond” has gone 4-0, 1 NC in his last five outings and hasn’t suffered a defeat since Sept. 2016.

Even though Poirier is streaking, many feel Diaz’s boxing might be too much for Poirier. When it comes to the stand-up game, few utilize their reach advantage better than Diaz. When Diaz goes one-on-one with Poirier, he will have a five-inch reach advantage.

Who do you think gets the win, Nate Diaz or Dustin Poirier?