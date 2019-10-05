Conor McGregor Wishes Israel Adesanya Good Luck Ahead Of UFC 243

Conor McGregor has encouraging words for his fellow Paradigm Sports Management fighter Israel Adesanya.

Tonight (Oct. 5), Adesanya will go one-on-one with Robert Whittaker for the undisputed UFC middleweight title. Adesanya holds interim gold, while Whittaker is recognized as the UFC middleweight champion. The bout will headline UFC 243 inside Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.

Conor McGregor Backs Israel Adesanya Ahead Of UFC 243

Former UFC “champ-champ” McGregor took to his Instagram account to send a kind message to Adesanya ahead of tonight’s event.

“Wow! What an atmosphere down in Australia for this weekends fight! I am so excited for this event tomorrow, I would love to be there! I can’t wait to visit Australia one day. Best of luck to UFC champion and [Paradigm Sports Management] fighter, Israel [‘The Last Stylebender’] Adesanya, fighting for the UFC’s coveted Middleweight title tomorrow night! This is your time my brother! Straight down the pipe and he goes down. My Aussie brother [Tim Simpson] doing great work down there also. I cannot wait to watch the event! Good luck Israel! Good luck men!”

