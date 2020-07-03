Conor McGregor’s Coach John Kavanagh Reacts To Passing Of Khabib’s Father

Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh has responded to the news of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov’s passing.

RT Sport reported that Abdulmanap, father of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, passed away at the age of 57. Abdulmanap passed away due to complications from COVID-19. While Abdulmanap was showing signs of improvement and put up a fight, he eventually died in a Moscow hospital.

John Kavanagh Speaks On Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov’s Passing

Kavanagh took to his Twitter account to issue the following statement on the death of Abdulmanap.

Very sorry to hear of the passing of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. A genius of combat sports and absolute inspiration to so many up and coming fighters. Sadly only entering his prime of coaching such a loss and tragedy. RIP and best wishes to his family during this difficult time 🙏🏽 — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) July 3, 2020

It’s no secret that Team Khabib and McGregor have had bad blood brewing. Through it all, Kavanagh and Abdulmanap appeared to stay away from the beef. At one point, Abdulmanap even said he’d welcome McGregor to Dagestan with no strings attached for a peaceful get together. Abdulmanap was also none too pleased with the brawl that took place between Khabib’s team and McGregor’s following the UFC 229 main event.

Khabib initially wanted to return to the Octagon as soon as July. He’s due for a title unification bout against interim champion Justin Gaethje. Once the status of Abdulmanap’s health became clear, Khabib pushed those plans back to September.

It’s clear to see how much Abdulmanap meant to Khabib. “The Eagle” often credited his father with teaching him discipline at a young age. Often times when Khabib heads to his corner in a fight, his coach Javier Mendez will remind him of “father’s plan.”

We at MMA News send our condolences to the family and friends of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.