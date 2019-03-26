Conor McGregor’s Team Responds To Reported Sexual Assault Investigation

Conor McGregor’s spokesperson has issued a statement on behalf of her client regarding Tuesday’s report of McGregor being under investigation for sexual assault.

The New York Times’s report stated that Conor McGregor is currently being investigated by the Irish police for an incident that occurred in December of last year. It is important to note that Conor McGregor has not yet been charged with a crime and that “Investigations are ongoing in this case and at this time a file continues to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions,” a police statement said regarding the case.

Given the timing of this news mainstream exposure being hours after Conor McGregors’ apparent retirement, McGregor’s spokesperson, Karen J. Kessler has come forward with the following statement:

“This story has been circulating for some time and it is unclear why it is being reported now,’’ the statement began. “The assumption that the Conor retirement announcement today is related to this rumor is absolutely false. Should Conor fight in the future it must be in an environment where fighters are respected for their value, their skill, their hard work and their dedication to the sport.”

Conor McGregor last competed at UFC 229 in October of last year, where he was defeated by Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event. Earlier this year, McGregor had been linked to a potential fight against Donald Cerrone, but those plans changed after negotiations stalled.

