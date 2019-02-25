Conor McGregor’s Teammate Dillon Danis Suspended, Fined for UFC 229 Post Fight Brawl

Conor McGregor’s teammate and corner man Dillon Danis was suspended and fined for his role in the post fight brawl at UFC 229 last October.

Danis was punished after he motioned to McGregor’s opponent Khabib Nurmagomedov to come at him after their fight had finished. Nurmagomedov leapt over the cage to go after him and Danis engaged in the brawl until security intervened.

Danis was also admonished by the commission for security being forced to restrain him several times during the melee.

In an adjudication agreement between the commission and Danis, he was suspended for seven months retroactive to Oct. 6, 2018, which means he’ll be eligible to fight after May 6.

In addition to the suspension, Danis was fined $7,500 for his role in the altercation.

The terms of the agreement were agreed upon by the commission and Danis is ordered to pay his fine before he’s allowed to be licensed to fight again.

In the end, Danis received the lightest punishment of anybody involved in the melee.

Nurmagomedov faced a nine month suspension with a whopping $500,000 fine while McGregor was suspended for six months with a $25,000 fine.

Nurmagomedov’s teammates and corner men got the longest suspensions after Zubaira Tukhugov and Abubakar Nurmagomedov were fined $25,000 each and suspended for one year for their roles in the brawl. Both fighters will not be elibible to compete again until after Oct. 6.

As for Danis, he’ll be able to resume his career after May 6 assuming he pays his fine on time. Danis is currently competing in Bellator MMA where he holds a 1-0 record.