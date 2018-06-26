Week three of the new season of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series is set to get underway.

Tonight (June 26), another edition of DWTNCS (see last week’s results here) will take place. The action begins at 8 p.m. ET and it’ll air live on UFC Fight Pass. In the main event, Valentina Shevchenko’s older sister Antonina will clash with Jaimee Nievera. Also featured on the card will be a battle between lightweights Te Edwards and Austin Tweedy.

In total there will be five fights. The other bouts include Josh Parisian vs. Greg Rebello, Jamall Emmers vs. Julian Erosa, and Tim Caron vs. Jordan Williams. Both Emmers and Rebello have been standouts for Legacy Fighting Alliance and CES MMA, respectively.

Everyone on the card has a chance to earn a UFC contract. While a win won’t seal the deal, an impressive performance certainly can. Check out the DWTNCS 11 results below:

Antonina Shevchenko vs. Jaimee Nievera

Te Edwards vs. Austin Tweedy

Josh Parisian vs. Greg Rebello

Jamall Emmers vs. Julian Erosa

Jordan Williams def. Tim Caron via TKO (strikes) – R3, 3:37