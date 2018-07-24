Corey Anderson Believes He’s In Top Three With Glover Teixeira Win

Corey Anderson believes he’s right up there in the top three at light heavyweight after his UFC Hamburg win over Glover Teixeira.

Over the weekend (Sun. July 22, 2018) Anderson picked up a unanimous decision win over the Brazilian in the co-main event of UFC Hamburg. It marked the former Ultimate Fighter winner’s second consecutive victory.

During the post-fight press conference, Anderson said he feels that the win puts him at the number three spot in the UFC’s 205-pound rankings (via MMA Fighting):

“I think it puts me in the No. 3 spot,” Anderson said. “I took out the No. 3 guy, why wouldn’t I take his position? I think it puts me in a setup to fight No. 2, whether it’s Volkan (Oezdemir) or (Alexander) Gustafsson, whatever. If Anthony (Smith) wants to fight Gus, give him Gus, I’ll take Volkan.

“They say Gustafsson just got pulled from 227 too, so when they both heal up, if they don’t rematch them two and they want to give them different opponents, I’ll take Volkan and Smith can take Gus. Or I’ll take one of my losses, rematch against [Ovince Saint Preux] or Jimi (Manuwa).

“I don’t duck and dodge, I don’t pick fights,” Anderson added. “I just want to be the best and I said it when I lost overseas last time, I might not be the best now, but I will be when I leave the game. And if I’ve got to fight everybody to prove it, that’s what I have to do.”

