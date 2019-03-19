Corey Anderson Calls For Dominick Reyes Fight Next

UFC light heavyweight Corey Anderson has called out undefeated prospect Dominick Reyes. Reyes comes off a controversial split decision victory over Volkan Oezdemir at UFC London this past weekend (Sat. March 16, 2019). Perhaps a match-up against Anderson could be next for him after the recent call-out:

“So @ DomReyes….. June in Chicago? Or July in Vegas?! @ AliAbdelaziz00 @ danawhite @ ufc @ Mickmaynard2 it only make sense at this point.”

Anderson is currently on a three-fight win streak at the moment. Those include victories over Patrick Cummins, Gover Teixeira, and Ilir Latifi. Anderson is the No. 7-ranked 205-pounder in the UFC as of this writing. Knocking off the No. 8-ranked, undefeated Reyes would be a big victory for him right now.

Reyes made his UFC debut in June of 2017. Three of his five victories in the UFC have come by way of finish. In his last two outings, Reyes has defeated Oezdemir and Ovince Saint Preux. Both of those fights were his only in the UFC to have gone the distance. Adding another notable name like Anderson to his list of victories would bring Reyes one step closer to his goal of sharing the Octagon with Jon Jones.

