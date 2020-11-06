Corey Anderson Calls For Title Shot After Bellator 251 Win

Corey Anderson is hoping to fight Vadim Nemkov or Phil Davis next time out.

Anderson had a successful Bellator debut as he scored a second-round TKO over Melvin Manhoef in the main event of Bellator 251. The former UFC fighter dominated the fight and now believes a title shot is next.

“(I want) Phil Davis and (Vadim) Nemkov – the two people fighting for the belt,” Anderson said at a post-fight news conference. “After they (fight), I want the winner. There’s no reason why I shouldn’t get it. (Ryan) Bader is going to heavyweight to defend his belt. If he was staying at 205, I would fight him. But he’s gone. Lyoto (Machida) just lost, so why would I fight a loser? I want somebody that won.”

It is likely Nemov will defend his belt for the first time against Phil Davis. However, that fight is not booked so perhaps Anderson can sneak into the title shot.

Corey Anderson returned to the win column after suffering a KO loss to Jan Blachowicz in February in a No. 1 contender bout. Before that, he had beaten the likes of Glover Teixeira and Johnny Walker.

Vadim Nemkov, meanwhile, won Bellator’s light heavyweight belt earlier this year with a KO win over Ryan Bader.