Corey Anderson Calls Out UFC Over Jon Jones: ‘They’re Letting One Person Dictate It All’

UFC light heavyweight contender Corey Anderson calls out the UFC over their handling of Jon Jones' shenanigans, saying "they're letting one person dictate it all."

Jon Jones, although seemingly back in full-time action inside the cage, has caused the light heavyweight division some big issues in recent years. The latest being relocating an entire event to a different state for UFC 232 in December. This was due to complications from Jones’ United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) drug test.

One man who fought on that card was Corey Anderson. He was on his way to Las Vegas with his then-pregnant wife, before receiving the call that the event was now moved to California. To add insult to injury, the UFC would not pay for Anderson’s wife’s travel, despite the inconvenience being completely out of his control.

Anderson voiced his grievances with the promotion and Jones during a recent appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience” (via Bloody Elbow):

“They’re letting one person dictate it all,” Anderson said. “We’re all equal. Right now, they’re treating us like a number. He’s Jon Jones, but we’re number 4,722. I don’t like that. He’s Jon, I’m Corey. If I’m the champ, I don’t want this.

“I don’t want no special treatment. If you tell me ‘Sign up ahead of time and keep your schedule,’ I expect that. If we get down to the scale first come, first serve, if I show up late, put me in the order I am. Don’t put me up front because I’m the champ.”

