Corey Anderson Claims UFC Owners Told Him He Doesn’t Move The Needle

Corey Anderson is in a tough spot and feels the UFC doesn’t believe in him.

Anderson is scheduled to take on Johnny Walker this Saturday night (Nov. 2). With a victory at UFC 244, Anderson would extend his winning streak to four. That’s easier said than done, however as Walker is riding a nine-fight winning streak and has finished seven of his opponents in that span.

Corey Anderson Told He Doesn’t Move The Needle Yet

MMAFighting.com spoke to Anderson ahead of his Madison Square Garden showdown with Walker in New York City. “Overtime” claimed he had a conversation with UFC owners regarding getting big-named fighters and the answer he got wasn’t what he was hoping for.

“I ended up meeting with the owners of the UFC, and it’s pretty much the same thing they said,” Anderson said in an interview with MMA Fighting. “(They said), ‘We’ve got to get the needle moving on you before we can get you any big fights.’

“If I do something exciting, my stock will jump, but I’m not that guy. I’m going to do the same old thing that got me here.”

Anderson said that while he could complain about the conversation until his contract runs out, he plans on forcing the UFC’s hand by winning all of his remaining fights.

“It didn’t sit well with me, but at the same time, what can I do? I’ve got a contract, I can’t go nowhere, I can’t do nothing else. It’s not like I can boycott. One person ain’t going to do sh*t. It is what it is, (and) I just have to play the hand that’s dealt. I just have to go the Kamaru Usman route and just keep winning. Win, win, win until nobody’s left.”

Do you think Corey Anderson can shatter the glass ceiling someday?