Corey Anderson Focused On UFC Rio Rancho, Not Jon Jones

Corey Anderson could find himself closer to a title opportunity with another win but he isn’t obsessing over Jon Jones.

Anderson will collide with Jan Blachowicz in a rematch this Saturday night (Feb. 15). The light heavyweight tilt is set to headline UFC Rio Rancho. Anderson vs. Blachowicz 2 will be held inside the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

Anderson Worried About Blachowicz, Not Jones

As we get closer to fight night, Anderson seems to know what his main focus should be on. That’s getting a win over Blachowicz, not thinking about UFC light heavyweight champion Jones. Here’s what he told reporters during a media scrum (via MMAJunkie.com).

“… I’m worried about Saturday right now. I just have to worry about Jan Blachowicz. That’s my championship fight. That’s my title fight. That’s my five-round fight to go out there and showcase my skills. What happens after that happens. I can’t sit here and worry about, ‘Oh, am I going to get the title fight next?’ Because we’ve got Jon Jones talking about going to heavyweight. They’re talking about this rematch now. You put all of this different pressure on yourself, and you go out there and get out of your mindset.”

It’s easy to get caught up in the hoopla if you’re in Anderson’s position. The fifth-ranked UFC light heavyweight has been calling for a title opportunity for months and his voice was louder than ever after defeating Johnny Walker back in Nov. 2019. Jones, who had previously dismissed Anderson as a viable contender, recently said that he’s now intrigued.

Anderson and Blachowicz first met back in Sept. 2015. Anderson won the bout via unanimous decision. Going into that bout, Anderson was just 5-1 in his pro MMA career while Blachowicz carried an 18-4 record.

Does Corey Anderson get another win over Jan Blachowicz this Saturday night?