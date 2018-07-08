Corey Anderson vs. Glover Teixeira Booked For UFC Hamburg

Corey Anderson has stepped up as a late replacement to take on Glover Teixeira.

On July 22, Anderson will go one-on-one against Teixeira in the co-main event of UFC Hamburg. Combate reported the bout and Anderson later confirmed the news. Check out Anderson’s statement on the bout and his new UFC contract:

“When opportunity knocks you answer. I got where I am now, off the right opportunities on short notice fights and staying in the gym. Happy to announce that I have signed my fourth contract with the UFC and I will be fighting my 12th fight in my UFC career against Glover Teixeira in two weeks.”

Anderson steps up in place of Ilir Latifi, who was forced to pull out of UFC Hamburg due to an injury. Anderson is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Patrick Cummins.

As for Teixeira, he’s coming off a first-round TKO victory over Misha Cirkunov. It was a much-needed win for Teixeira, who was coming off a knockout loss at the hands of Alexander Gustafsson.

In the main event of UFC Hamburg, Mauricio “Shogun” Rua will meet Anthony Smith. Rua was supposed to face Volkan Oezdemir, but “No Time” was pulled in favor of a clash with Gustafsson at UFC 227.



Who is your early pick, Corey Anderson or Glover Teixeira?