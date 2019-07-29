Corey Anderson Hints at Johnny Walker MSG Bout

Johnny Walker is currently the most buzzworthy fighter in the light heavyweight division not named Jon Jones, with many people concluding that it is only a matter of time before Walker challenges Jones for the championship belt. Walker is currently 3-0 in the UFC, with all three wins taking place within the first two minutes of the fight. After defeating Khalil Rountree Jr, Justin Ledet, and Misha Cirkunov in dominant fashion, the time is ripe for a step up in competition for Walker.

Enter Corey Anderson?

Corey Anderson tweeted Monday afternoon that it is he who has been called on to face Johnny Walker when Walker makes his UFC return, and Anderson even threw out a place and date for the potential encounter:

Wanted to dethrone the "King", they want me to derail a train, #JohnnyWalker thinks he's ready for the big leagues, time to roll out the red carpet. You want the sauce?! Meet me in the land of opportunity, NYC, MSG, Nov 2nd. #ufc #msg @AliAbdelaziz00 @danawhite @Mickmaynard2 — Corey Anderson UFC (@CoreyA_MMA) July 29, 2019

“Wanted to dethrone the “King”, they want me to derail a train, #JohnnyWalker thinks he’s ready for the big leagues, time to roll out the red carpet. You want the sauce?! Meet me in the land of opportunity, NYC, MSG, Nov 2nd. #ufc #msg” Anderson tweeted.

As the tweet indicates, Anderson had been lobbying for a title shot against Jon Jones, even accosting Jones at an autograph signing in New Jersey along with management.

Johnny Walker’s Return All Set?

From Johnny Walker’s side, he indicated that there is indeed a fight on the horizon for him, posting on Instagram that a fight announcement was on the way:

“Keep the eyes opened; there is a fight coming soon,” Walker posted. Walker has been sidelined with a shoulder injury since March after an errant celebratory worm dance following his victory over Misha Cirkunov. It would seem that Walker has officially been given the green light to return to action and that we should all keep our eyes open for fight news, as the Brazilian advises.

Do you believe Corey Anderson vs. Johnny Walker is the fight to make?