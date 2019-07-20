Corey Anderson Sees ‘Obvious’ Flaws In Jon Jones’ Game

Corey Anderson believes Jon Jones has openings that can be exploited.

Jones was last seen in action earlier this month. He defended his UFC light heavyweight gold for the second time in his current reign. “Bones” took on Thiago Santos. For the first time in his career, one judge scored against Jones in a bout that went the distance. That scorecard was overruled by two other judges who had “Bones” winning the fight, awarding him a split decision victory.

Anderson Believes Jones Isn’t The Same

Anderson appeared on MMA Junkie Radio and expressed his belief that Jones is more vulnerable now than ever before.

“If anybody watched that fight and says that Jon Jones is still the Jon Jones he was back in the early 2000’s or when he won the belt and was doing all the fancy stuff, I would say you watched that fight with your eyes closed,” Anderson said. “There were so many opening and things that Jon … not only Thiago made obvious but Jon made obvious.”

Anderson continued:

“I don’t think Thiago won. He did a lot, he kept it close, but if you count the punches, like I counted in the third round compared to what the UFC put up there for stats, I felt like Jon landed more strikes. Granted, that Jon was on the back foot when Thiago ran forward. So I think it was clear cut. I gave one round to Thiago and the other four to Jon, so I don’t think it was close as everyone says it was.”

Anderson has been vying for a shot at UFC gold. The eighth-ranked light heavyweight has disputed his place on the 205-pound ladder as he beat Glover Teixeira and Ilir Latifi when they were ranked in the top five. Anderson hasn’t competed since his Dec. 2018 win over Latifi.