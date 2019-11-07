Corey Anderson Responds To Jon Jones Saying He Will Fight Dominick Reyes

Corey Anderson has made it clear to the UFC it is title shot or being released.

Well, it appears he will not be getting the next title shot. Light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones took to social media and said he will be fighting Dominick Reyes next.

Just finished a coaches meeting studying Dominick and Cory‘s careers. Established Dominicks definitely the more dangerous fighter. Beating his ass next 🦁 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 7, 2019

Corey Anderson, who is coming off of a very impressive win over Johnny Walker, took to social media to respond to Jones. And, to no surprise, he took a dig at the champ.

Ha. Okay bones. I wouldn't wanna fight me either. @JonnyBones — Corey Anderson UFC (@CoreyA_MMA) November 7, 2019

Currently, Dominick Reyes is ranked fourth at 205-pounds, while Anderson is ranked fifth. The next title shot will come down to those two and both are coming off impressive performances as Reyes is coming off the knockout win over Chris Weidman.

If it is up to Jon Jones, he will be fighting and defending his title against Dominick Reyes next.