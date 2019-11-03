Corey Anderson Rips ‘Fraud’ Jon Jones Following UFC 244 Win

Corey Anderson is calling for a UFC light heavyweight championship bout with Jon Jones after a big UFC 244 victory.

Anderson knew he needed to make a statement last night (Nov. 2) and he did just that. Anderson stopped surging prospect Johnny Walker via first-round TKO. The win extends Anderson’s winning streak to four.

Corey Anderson Takes Aim At ‘Fraud’ Jon Jones

Speaking to reporters following his UFC 244 victory, Anderson blasted Jones for his character (via Bloody Elbow).

“So to be at a level where I can see the way he acts and the way he treats people and all that different stuff, and now knowing his personal life is aired out, it’s kind of like, ‘Bro, you were just a fraud,” he said of Jones. “All those years that I thought you were the one, you were a fraud.’ And I want to be the one that the kids will look up to, a true champ. Professional.

“I’m not gonna be entitled, I don’t think I deserve anything different than anybody else. I’m gonna be professional and treat everybody the same. And that’s the way it should be for everybody.”

Do you think Corey Anderson has done enough to get a UFC light heavyweight title shot against Jon Jones?