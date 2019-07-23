Corey Anderson Rips Jon Jones Following Battery Allegations

Corey Anderson is well aware of battery allegations against Jon Jones and has weighed in.

Yesterday (July 22) it was reported that Jones is facing a battery charge stemming from an alleged April strip club incident. A waitress at TD’s Eubank Showroom claims Jones slapped her “inappropriately” and forced her on his lap while he kissed her neck. The woman also said that Jones put her in a chokehold and kept touching her until he left, despite being asked to stop.

Anderson Blasts Jones For Battery Allegations

It didn’t take long for Anderson to get on Jones’ case. He took to his Twitter account to fire a verbal shot at Jones.

So last week it was his past like he was a changed man. This morning we see he's still the same ol 'Can't get right'…from pregnant woman to strippers. @JonnyBones deserves a Grammy for his acting skills, cuz he selling the media that changed man roll like Denzel. #ufc #phony https://t.co/8eetgJE81Y pic.twitter.com/k9rilACdna — Corey Anderson UFC (@CoreyA_MMA) July 22, 2019

It’s no secret that Anderson has been lobbying for a light heavyweight title opportunity. The eighth-ranked UFC light heavyweight has disputed his place on the 205-pound ladder as he defeated Glover Teixeira and Ilir Latifi when they were in the division’s top five. Whether or not this bit of banter will push him closer to his goal remains to be seen.