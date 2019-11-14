Corey Anderson Says Jon Jones Has ‘One-Dimensional’ Opponents

Corey Anderson is not impressed with Jon Jones’ opposition as of late.

Anderson has been calling for a UFC light heavyweight title shot, but his words have fallen on deaf ears. All signs point to Jones defending his gold against Dominick Reyes next. UFC president Dana White has said he likes the fight and Jones has expressed interest in fighting Reyes over Anderson.

Anderson Dismisses Jones’ Competition

Damon Martin of MMAFighting.com was able to speak with Anderson. “Overtime” criticized Jones’ opposition.

“All these guys he fights are one-dimensional,” Anderson said about Jones’ choice in opponents. “Dominick Reyes is a great striker, but he doesn’t have the best wrestling defense. He has OK jiu-jitsu. Thiago [Santos], we knew he was a striker, but that was it. We knew Anthony Smith, his only chance was if you gas out and you let him get you down or some sh*t, or he gets you at the end.

“But when you’ve got a guy like me who has the cardio, who has the striking, and has the wrestling the same or better than Jon Jones, as well as the jiu-jitsu that can match him, then it’s like, that’s a tricky fight — does he want that fight right now, or does he want to keep getting these easy wins, stack his bread and keep breaking records?”

What’s next for Anderson hasn’t been decided. Anthony Smith has called for a fight with the fifth-ranked UFC light heavyweight. Anderson has dismissed the challenge as he said Smith had previously turned down fights with him.