Corey Anderson Signs With Bellator After Requesting UFC Release

Corey Anderson is now a member of the Bellator roster.

Anderson had been competing under the UFC banner. He was not a free agent. In fact, he may have been just one win away from a light heavyweight title shot. Unfortunately for Anderson, he was knocked out in his rematch with Jan Blachowicz. Anderson asked for and was granted his UFC release, opening the door for a move to Bellator.

Corey Anderson Moves On To Bellator

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani first broke the news on his Twitter account.

Corey Anderson has signed with Bellator.



Anderson, who was not a free agent, recently asked for his release from the promotion and was granted it, according to sources. He still had multiple fights left on his deal, sources say. Shortly thereafter, he signed with Bellator. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 7, 2020

The news comes as a bit of a surprise in the MMA world. Anderson held the number four spot on the official UFC light heavyweight rankings. With the move to Bellator he’s right at the top of the heap. While his first fight isn’t known, he may be a strong candidate to fight the winner of the light heavyweight title bout between champion Ryan Bader and Vadim Nemkov.