Corey Anderson Speaks On KO Loss At UFC Rio Rancho

Corey Anderson didn’t take long to weigh in on his UFC Rio Rancho loss.

Anderson had an opportunity to make a strong case for a UFC light heavyweight title shot. For months, Anderson expressed his belief that he was being overlooked. He forced the UFC brass and others to take notice with his first-round TKO victory over the surging Johnny Walker back in Nov. 2019. While Anderson was close, he will not be getting that title shot next due to what transpired this past Saturday night (Feb. 15).

Corey Anderson Issues Statement On KO Loss

Anderson took on Jan Blachowicz in a rematch at UFC Rio Rancho. While Anderson won their first bout back in Sept. 2015, he was knocked out in the rematch. Anderson took to his Instagram account and remained positive.

“A great coach once told me, ‘you have 5 minutes to sulk and then it’s on to the next one!’ We live and we learn. Back to the drawing board. I appreciate each and every fan and hater! A lose has never stopped me and it ain’t stopping me now. See y’all at the top!”

The defeat snaps Anderson’s four-fight winning streak. He hadn’t suffered a loss since Nov. 2017. “Overtime’s” pro MMA record has now dropped to 13-5. It’s a tough break for Anderson as his stock was higher than ever after upsetting Walker.

The UFC has a problem on their hands but as the promotion’s president Dana White often says, it may not be a bad problem to have. The UFC can either give Jan Blachowicz the next crack at Jones or book the rematch between “Bones” and Dominick Reyes. Many believe Reyes should’ve earned the nod over Jones at UFC 247 but it wasn’t meant to be. Jones successfully retained his gold over “The Devastator” via unanimous decision.

Do you think Corey Anderson will ever get a UFC light heavyweight title shot?