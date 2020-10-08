Thursday, October 8, 2020

Corey Anderson To Headline Nov. 5 Event In Bellator Debut

By Cole Shelton
Corey Anderson
Image Credit: Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Corey Anderson’s Bellator debut will be a main event.

Anderson, who recently was granted his release from the UFC, signed with Bellator. Many thought he would get an immediate title shot, yet that will not be the case. The promotion announced Anderson will headline Bellator 251 on Nov. 5 against knockout artist, Melvin Manhoef.

Corey Anderson is 4-1 in his last five but coming off a devastating knockout loss to Jan Blachowicz at UFC Rio Rancho in February. Before that, he had notable wins over Johnny Walker, Ilir Latifi, and Glover Teixeira.

Melvin Manhoef, meanwhile, is on a two-fight winning streak and at 44-years-old has proven he still has the knockout power. In his career, he holds fought the likes of Mark Hunt, Robbie Lawler, Gegard Mousasi, and Tim Kennedy. He also fought for the Bellator middleweight title twice losing to Rafael Carvalho in back-to-back fights.

It is likely the winner of Corey Anderson vs. Melvin Manhoef will earn the first crack at Vadim Nemkov.

Currently, no other fights have been announced by the promotion. Bellator 251 will be broadcast on the CBS Sports Network in the U.S and DAZN in Canada. The event will also take place at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

