Corey Anderson vs. Jan Blachowicz 2 Targeted For UFC New Mexico

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Corey Anderson Jan Blachowicz

Corey Anderson vs. Jan Blachowicz could serve as the UFC New Mexico headliner in 2020.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reports that Anderson vs. Blachowicz II is in the works for a UFC event in New Mexico on Feb. 15. Okamoto noted that this light heavyweight clash may determine who gets dibs on the next 205-pound title bout after Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes. Jones and Reyes will clash one week earlier on Feb. 8 in Houston, Texas.

Anderson is coming off a first-round TKO victory over Johnny Walker last month. “Overtime” has been calling for a title shot against Jones, but Reyes ended up getting the opportunity. Anderson is riding a four-fight winning streak.

As for Blachowicz, he emerged victorious over Jacare Souza via split decision last month. He also scored a second-round knockout win over former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold back in July. Blachowicz has gone 6-1 in his last seven outings.

If Anderson vs. Blachowicz comes to fruition next year, it’ll actually be a rematch. Back in Sept. 2015, Anderson earned a unanimous decision victory over Blachowicz. Since that bout Anderson has gone 7-3 and so has Blachowicz. As of this writing, Anderson is the fifth-ranked UFC light heavyweight, while Blachowicz holds the sixth spot.