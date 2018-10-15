With Three Weeks Until UFC 230, Daniel Cormier Can’t Make Fist

Daniel Cormier is having some issues as he prepares for UFC 230. “DC” will defend his UFC heavyweight title against Derrick Lewis in the main event from Madison Square Garden. He is currently the “Champ Champ” of the UFC as he holds the promotions heavyweight and light heavyweight titles.

Cormier accomplished this historic feat at UFC 226 this past summer. He knocked out Stipe Miocic, the most successful heavyweight champion in UFC history, in the first round. In the process, however, Cormier suffered a broken hand. Speaking to ESPN‘s Ariel Helwani on “The Ariel Helwani MMA Show,” Cormier said, “there’s some scar tissue over where the break was.”

“DC” described his hand’s state to that of a jammed finger:

“It’s like a jammed finger and you can’t push it down to make it pop. That’s where I am. The range of motion is just not completely there.”

Do you think Cormier will be healthy for his fight with Lewis?