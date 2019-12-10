Cormier Compares Desire To Fight Lesnar To Miocic Wanting Fury Bout

Daniel Cormier believes his failed bid to get a bout with Brock Lesnar is “vastly different” from Stipe Miocic’s attempt to fight Tyson Fury.

It’s no secret that Cormier was holding out hope for a big money fight with Lesnar. “DC” had said that if the bout wouldn’t materialize, then he’d give Miocic his rematch. Lesnar ended up informing the UFC that he decided to retire from MMA, and Miocic reclaimed heavyweight gold by stopping Cormier in their second encounter.

Cormier Says Miocic Wanting Fight With Fury Is ‘Misguided’

Cormier told MMAJunkie.com that while on the surface his desire to fight Lesnar is no different than Miocic wanting to fight Fury, “DC” insists that isn’t the case.

“After all that was done last year when I was going to fight Brock Lesnar and I said, ‘I’ll wait for Lesnar, and if Lesnar can’t go I’ll fight Stipe’,” Cormier told MMA Junkie. “I think it’s kind of the same thing (with him trying to fight Tyson Fury). But reality is, it’s vastly different. I think it’s misguided. I had Lesnar in my face. He came into the octagon and all that. I’ve got to be honest with you: The moment they said Brock can’t fight, I said, ‘Then let’s give Stipe his fight.’

“The moment they said it, I said, ‘OK, find a date for Stipe and I to fight. He deserves his rematch.’ I think the idea of the way things happened may have been a little bit misunderstood, but it went exactly as I said. From the moment of the fight I said, ‘If Brock doesn’t fight, I’ll fight Stipe.’ When they said, ‘No Brock.’ I said, ‘OK, let’s do Stipe.’”

Fury is the lineal boxing heavyweight champion. He’s set to meet Deontay Wilder a second time in early 2020 for the WBC heavyweight championship. Miocic and Cormier have agreed to a trilogy bout, but “DC” expects the fight to take some time to materialize.