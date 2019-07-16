Cormier: Defeating Stipe Again Makes Me HW GOAT

Daniel Cormier has had a flawless heavyweight career, with a divisional record of 15-0 and a world championship to his credit. Daniel Cormier’s heavyweight résumé will likely soon be coming to an end, but not before making his second world title defense at UFC 241 against the man he won the title from in the first place: Stipe Miocic.

Daniel Cormier has always said that he would give Stipe Miocic a rematch if his planned defense against Brock Lesnar fell through. Once it did, Cormier agreed to face Miocic in Anaheim, even though he is aware that it’s practically impossible to top his first-round KO from last August:

“I can’t do this better than I did the first time,” Cormier said in an ESPN interview. “I’m not gonna knock Stipe Miocic out in four minutes. He’s got a great coach, and he’s a good fighter that’s gonna make adjustments to not get put to sleep. But that does not mean he’s gonna win the fight. I’m gonna win the fight. And I get to go out there and defeat the guy that people thought is the best of all time again.”

And should Cormier prove successful in that venture, he believes that would solidify himself as the new heavyweight GOAT, and that is enough of a motivating factor for him:

“So when you start to change the mentality, change the approach, change what the goals are, it starts to make sense. Because the more I do in this division, the more it cements a legacy in this division. Because after this, beating the guy that supposed to be the greatest of all time twice and never losing in this division ever, they gotta start to put me atop those leaderboards of the greatest heavyweight of all time.”

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier? Would defeating Stipe Miocic make him the greatest heavyweight of all time?