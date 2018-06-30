Daniel Cormier: Jon Jones & Anderson Silva Eliminated Themselves From GOAT Conversation

Daniel Cormier believes Jon Jones and Anderson Silva have eliminated themselves from the “Greatest of all Time” discussion.

Cormier will attempt to make history on July 7. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder will challenge Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight gold. Cormier would become the first fighter to hold the light heavyweight and heavyweight titles simultaneously in the UFC if he can beat Miocic. The “super fight” will headline UFC 226.

No matter what Cormier has done throughout his mixed martial arts career, he’s always been linked to “Bones” Jones. Cormier took on Jones twice. The first fight was back in Jan. 2015, Jones won the bout via unanimous decision. “Bones” initially won the rematch via KO, but he tested positive for turinabol and the result was changed to a No Contest.

Ahead of his big clash at UFC 226, Cormier has said that a win would put him in GOAT talks. He says fighters such as Jon Jones and Anderson Silva have ruined their chances at being in the conversation (via MMA Weekly):

“Any time a guy does performance enhancing drugs and on multiple occasions, they eliminate themselves. So for as great as Anderson Silva was, he tested positive I think two times. Jones has tested positive two or three times. Those guys eliminate themselves.”

UFC 226 is set to be a stacked card. In the co-main event, Max Holloway will defend his UFC featherweight title against Brian Ortega. Heavyweights Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis will settle their beef inside the Octagon. Lightweights Michael Chiesa and Anthony Pettis are also set to do battle on the main card. Getting the pay-per-view portion started will be a light heavyweight clash between Gokhan Saki and Khalil Rountree. MMA News will have live coverage of UFC 226.

In your opinion, who is the greatest mixed martial artist of all time?