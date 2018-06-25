Cormier Responds to Jones: “I Could Get a Conversation From Your Wife”

It didn’t take long for Daniel Cormier to fire back at Jon Jones.

“DC” is gearing up for perhaps the biggest fight of his professional mixed martial arts career. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder will go for another piece of gold. He’ll challenge heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic for his title in the main event of UFC 226 on July 7. The bout will be held inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

One man who couldn’t resist taking jabs at “DC” on his way to the bout is Jones. The rivalry between “Bones” and “DC” is well-documented. The two did battle back in Jan. 2015. Jones won the bout via unanimous decision, but soon popped for cocaine and was involved in a hit-and-run incident. Jones was stripped of the light heavyweight gold and Cormier ended up submitting Anthony Johnson to capture the title.

The two were supposed to meet at UFC 200, but Jones failed a drug test and the fight was postponed. Fast forward to UFC 214 and Jones emerged victorious over Cormier via knockout to reclaim the 205-pound title … or so we thought. Jones failed another drug test, this time for turinabol. The fight result was overturned and “DC” was reinstated as champion.

Jones recently ragged on a UFC poll asking whether or not Cormier would be considered the greatest fighter of all time with a win over Miocic. “DC” responded by comparing Jones to Lance Armstrong. The verbal shots got ugly when Jones said Cormier’s wife knows who her husband dreams about at night.

Cormier wasn’t going to sit idly:

Jon, you’re a bitch! You’re one now always been one. Sit back and watch me be great, you steroid cheat. Let’s not talk about wives man. Come on, I’m sure with all the shit you’ve done I could get a conversation from your wife. I mean from your girlfriend ,baby mama?😳 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) June 25, 2018

Is there any chance we get to see Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones III?