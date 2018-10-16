Daniel Cormier Doesn’t Want Khabib To Box Floyd Mayweather

There has been a lot of talk about another crossover MMA boxing match. However, this one doesn’t involve Conor McGregor. McGregor was defeated earlier this month (Sat. October 6, 2018) at UFC 229 by Khabib Nurmagomedov. “The Eagle” submitted the Irishman in the fourth round via neck crank. Shortly after, Khabib called out undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Khabib said he wants to take on the fellow undefeated combatant to determine the true king of the jungle. Mayweather responded soon after, and sounded as if he’s down for the challenge. While the likelihood of such a fight happening is slim, it’s still interesting to speculate about.

The UFC lightweight champion’s teammate, and the UFC’s “Champ Champ,” Daniel Cormier, joined “Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show” recently. He discussed the possibility of the Russian boxing Mayweather (via MMA Mania):

“Khabib better not try to box him. Khabib better not try to box Floyd Mayweather. What is he doing, man?

“Unless he’s just going to go do it for money, because he is going to get beat. I love Khabib man but he is going to get beat up by Floyd Mayweather. He’s crazy. He is going to start wrestling. Khabib is going to start wrestling in the boxing ring. He’s going to get beat so bad he is going to start wrestling,” said Cormier.

What do you think of Cormier’s take on a possible Khabib vs. Mayweather boxing fight?