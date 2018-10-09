Report: Daniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis Explored For UFC 230

Daniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis is the latest fight being discussed to headline UFC 230.

UFC 230 takes place in less than a month and we still don’t know what the main event is for sure. When it was revealed that Sijara Eubanks would step up to face Valentina Shevchenko in the main event, it caused massive blowback from fans. Tyron Woodley vs. Colby Covington, Yoel Romero vs. Alexander Gustafsson, and Jon Jones vs. Gustafsson were all reportedly discussed as potential main events. None of those plans could be executed.

Daniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis?

In a surprising bit of news, ESPN’s Brett Okamoto is reporting that the UFC has opened discussions to have a heavyweight title bout between champion Cormier and Lewis:

Per sources, UFC has opened talks around a Daniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis heavyweight title fight to headline UFC 230 on Nov. 3 in New York. This would be coming, obviously, off of Lewis's come-from-behind win on Saturday at UFC 229. Not a done deal, but it's being explored. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 9, 2018

There are some potential roadblocks to making this a reality. First, Cormier is dealing with a hand injury. He recently told Ariel Helwani that he still couldn’t make a fist. It’s hard to imagine that the often strict New York State Athletic Commission would allow Cormier to compete if his hand doesn’t improve rapidly. As for Lewis, he’s medically suspended until Nov. 6. UFC 230 take place three nights prior. “The Black Beast” is coming off a Hail Mary knockout over Alexander Volkov.

UFC 230 will also feature a lightweight bout between Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier. Both men have been pushing for a 165-pound title bout to headline the card, but UFC president Dana White has dismissed the idea of adding a new weight class at this time, more specifically a 165-pound division.

