Cormier: Miocic Rematch Might Be My Final Fight

Daniel Cormier had always been consistent on his retirement date. He has maintained that when he turned 40 years old that he would decide to call it a career. But March 20, 2019 has come and gone and yet Cormier has a fight booked against Stipe Miocic to headline UFC 241 this August in Anaheim, California.

For what it’s worth, Dana White has been vocal in his belief that Cormier’s career can span for at least three additional fights before the future hall of famer retires: Brock Lesnar, Stipe Miocic, and Jon Jones. The Brock Lesnar fight recently fell through so that would then leave Miocic and Jones as Cormier’s final two fights. But in a recent interview with TMZ, it looks like the next fight against Miocic may well be the heavyweight champion’s last:

“You know, I always said that I was gonna fight till I was about to turn 40, which would have been March, on a card March 2,” Cormier began in the interview.” I couldn’t make that one, so if I hold true to what I was saying, then this would be the final one. I don’t anticipate fighting much past this.”

Daniel Cormier has not forgotten the date that he had inscribed to himself for when he would hang it up, but for those who join Dana White in his desire to see Cormier compete for a bit longer and/or watch a trilogy fight against Jon Jones, DC left more than enough wiggle room for at least one more fight in his expression of uncertainty if he will fight “much” after his UFC 241 defense against Stipe Miocic.

UFC 241 takes place August 18, 2019 from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California and will be headlined by Daniel Cormier defending the heavyweight championship against Stipe Miocic and co-headlined by Nate Diaz making his long-awaited return to the Octagon against Anthony Pettis in a welterweight bout.

What do you think the odds are that UFC 241 will be the last time we see Daniel Cormier compete?