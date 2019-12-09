Cormier On Miocic UFC Trilogy: ‘We’re Going To Be Waiting A Little Bit’

Daniel Cormier feels fight fans will have some waiting to do before seeing his third title bout with Stipe Miocic.

UFC president Dana White confirmed that both heavyweight champion Miocic and Cormier have agreed to a trilogy fight. The two are tied at 1-1. Back in July 2018, Cormier knocked out Miocic in the first round to become the UFC heavyweight champion. Miocic got his revenge, stopping Cormier in their Aug. 2019 rematch.

Cormier Says UFC Trilogy Bout With Miocic Will Take Time

Cormier spoke to Mike Bohn of MMAJunkie.com recently. During the interview, Cormier said he feels a third match-up with Miocic won’t take place until at least June 2020.

“There’s no time for us to fight until maybe June,” Cormier told MMA Junkie. “The way the UFC quarterly schedule is looking, the UFC essentially, with them announcing Tony (Ferguson) and Khabib (Nurmagomedov) for April, there’s really no time. We’re going to be waiting a little bit.”

Cormier admits that since Miocic defeated him in their rematch, the ball is in the champion’s court. Miocic also underwent surgery for an injured eye and is still recovering. That’s why “DC” doesn’t believe he can complain about the wait time.

“It’s tricky,” Cormier said. “I would like it to happen sooner than later, that’s all I would like to say. I feel like the more time I get away from last year’s back surgery, the better I feel, and I’m starting to really feel like myself now. The further I get away from this surgery, the better I’ll be. They told me when I did it, after about a year is when it would really start to feel everything was back in order and I’m starting to feel that now.

“I’m ready to go, but he’s the champ. He’s the champ, he makes the rules. So I’m on standby and I’m waiting to see when this guy says that we’re going to fight. When he does, I’ll be prepared. I’ll be ready – even more prepared than the last time because I feel I can prepare better from the very start right now.”