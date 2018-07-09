Cormier Open To LHW Title Defense Before Lesnar Money Fight

Daniel Cormier could drop back down to 205 pounds before fighting Brock Lesnar for the heavyweight championship.

“DC” won the heavyweight title from Stipe Miocic via first round knockout this past weekend (Sat. July 7, 2018) in the main event of UFC 226. He is now the second man in UFC history to hold two titles in different weight classes simultaneously. After the fight it was announced Cormier would defend his heavyweight title against Lesnar next at some point.

In regards to his duties as light heavyweight champion, Cormier might consider dropping back down to 205 pounds to defend his title before he fights Lesnar. Cormier is adamant that he’s only taking big money fights at this point in his career, but could be open to a rematch with Alexander Gustafsson with a good showing over Volkan Oezdemir later this year (via MMA Fighting):

“I’m going to take some time, first. I’m going to go spend some time with my wife Selena and my kids and we’re able to do something and hang out a little bit, and we’ll decide,” Cormier said.

“But I’m at a point now where it’s going to be very difficult to fight a Curtis Blaydes or a — I don’t even know who’s coming up at 205, to be honest with you; I don’t really know who. Maybe Gustafsson fights well in August, but last time Gustafsson and I fought, we made no money. He’s got all these fans, but nobody buys pay-per-views. So it’s weird, do you want to go to war and make so much less money?

“I fight Brock Lesnar, I’m getting paid. So I want to fight fights that make sense, so this guy’s going to have to do something very special to earn a fight for the 205-pound belt and I’ll do it. I’ll go down and fight and wait for Brock. So I’ll fight again around November, I can fight again around March and be done.”

