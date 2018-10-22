Daniel Cormier Could Be Gearing Up For Post-MMA WWE Career

It’s no secret that Daniel Cormier is approaching the end of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. Cormier, currently the UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion, will face Derrick Lewis at UFC 230 next month (Sat. November 3, 2018). Cormier has been adamant that he has one fight left after facing Lewis.

That fight could be against either Brock Lesnar or Jon Jones. However, once his time in the UFC comes to an end, what’s next for “DC”? It looks like he could become affiliated with WWE. Speaking to media recently at a UFC 230 media day, Cormier revealed his fight with Lewis at UFC 230 actually forced him to push back a WWE tryout as a commentator (via MMA Fighting):

“If I didn’t have this fight, I have been talking to the WWE, because they wanted me to go in and do an audition as a member of the commentary team,” Cormier said. “That was my private little thing. But because of the fight, I had to push it back. So there might be some DC in WWE shit coming.”

More specifically, Cormier is excited about possibly getting to work with Vince McMahon while performing commentating duties on a WWE show:

“I like it,” Cormier said. “I want to freak out, I want to freak out next to the thing with Vince in my ear saying, ‘Say this, you asshole!’

“Because I heard Vince tells you what to say. I’m like, ‘OK, Vince.’ Don’t be surprised if I’m on TV and a couple times I go, ‘OK, OK, OK, OK.’ And just say it.”

UFC Is Still Home

As for his current role as a commentator in the UFC, Cormier doesn’t plan on stepping away from that gig if signed by WWE. The UFC desk is still “home” for Cormier, but he welcomes a new and exciting opportunity with WWE if made available to him:

“I never want to not be in the UFC,” Cormier said. “I love calling fights, I just love being part of the UFC, man. It’s everything I’ve ever dreamed of.

“[WWE is] new. It’s something new, right? This is home. Over there is new. And most times, new is fun and exciting. But I love being home. This is my place. I love the UFC.”

What do you think of Cormier possibly going to WWE once he’s done with MMA competition?