Daniel Cormier Reacts To Jon Jones’ Latest Drug Testing Fiasco

Daniel Cormier wasted little time responding to Jon Jones’ latest drug testing issue, and he isn’t holding back.

UFC 232 has been moved from Las Vegas to Los Angeles. Jones, who has failed two prior drug tests under the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), once again had turinabol in his system ahead of Saturday night’s (Dec. 29) event. USADA claims this is the result of a pulsing effect and not a recent dosage. The California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) opened the door for Jones with a license and now UFC 232 will take place inside The Forum.

Daniel Cormier Fires Shots After Jon Jones’ Latest Fiasco

Cormier took to Twitter to react to the UFC 232 situation. Along the way, he fired shots at USADA, UFC VP of Athlete Health and Performance Jeff Novitzky, and CSAC executive director Andy Foster:

He tested positive again! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 23, 2018

“USADA= joke

Jeff Novitzky= joke

Andy Foster= joke

A pinch of turinabol in a Olympic size pool from 2017 that stays in [your] system for 18 months = joke

NSAC you’re cool.”

Jones had received a reduced suspension from USADA stemming from a failed UFC 214 drug test. “Bones” insisted that he had no clue how the drug got into his system. He blamed male enhancement pills for his failed UFC 200 drug test. In that case, USADA also reduced his suspension.

Do you think Daniel Cormier is right, or are you taking USADA’s word?