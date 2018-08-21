Cortney Casey: “I Don’t Even Get Love In My Own State”

Cortney Casey and Angela Hill will go one on one on the main card of UFC Lincoln this Saturday. Casey has spent more than half of her MMA career in the UFC and is currently 3-5 in the promotion. Her last two fights, though, were fights in which Casey feels she was the rightful winner.

“[The judges] aren’t kind to me,” Casey began in an interview with Fightful’s James Lynch, “and I don’t know why. I don’t even get love in my own state.”

Cortney Casey is well aware of the natural solution to this concern, and she believes she will be able to carry it on through:

“I definitely think there’s going to be a finish,” Casey said. “ I really do think there’s going to be a finish for sure. We’ve been working on a lot of things, filling up the gaps a little bit. I definitely think there’s gonna be a finish. I’m thinking second round…second round finish,” Casey said confidently.

“I feel like it’s another great (fight) stylistically. It’s a matchup…a good match up. She’s a great striker, like everyone knows. She relies heavily on her Muay Thai and kickboxing background. My striking’s good as well. She’s been susceptible on the ground. I think it’s going to go there? Probably not, unless she takes it there. I’m willing to stand and bang with her.

“I think its going to be another barnburner, another great fight for the fans. That’s what I really want to do…that is go out there and put on good fights for the fans. This is one of those fights that we can definitely go out there and put on a show for them and just let them know that the strawweight division is an exciting division. Hopefully, I can get a Performance of the Night bonus or a Fight of the Night bonus.”

As Cortney Casey admits in the interview, winning either of those honors will be quite difficult on a card in which Justin Gaethje is performing, but if she is able to get the finish she predicts over Angela Hill, I’m sure she’ll easily settle for that.

UFC Lincoln takes place Saturday, August 25th from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Do you believe Cortney Casey will get the finish over Angela Hill that she predicts?