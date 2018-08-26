UFC Strawweight Cortney Casey Open to Bout With Mackenzie Dern

Cortney Casey is willing to do battle with her former teammate Mackenzie Dern.

Casey is coming off a split decision victory against Angela Hill last night (Aug. 25). Casey and Hill did battle inside the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. While Casey has been on the wrong end of several closes decisions, things went her way this time.

Casey and Dern once trained together at the MMA Lab. While there is no bad blood between the two, Casey is willing to go one-on-one with Dern (via MMAJunkie.com):

“No disrespect to her. I just know she’s looking for a fight. I just want to fight. If (Dern is) looking for a fight in November-December, I’m ready to fight. I have all the respect in the world for Mackenzie. I know a lot of people don’t want to fight her because of who she is. It’s not a callout, or a bash to Mackenzie at all. I love her to death. It’s more that she wants to fight, and no one wants to fight her. And you know me, I’ll fight anyone, anywhere.”

Casey has gone 2-2 in her last four outings. Her last three fights have ended via split decision. “Cast Iron” will likely keep a hold on the 11th spot on the official UFC strawweight rankings, perhaps even moving up a spot. Meanwhile, Dern briefly found herself on the 115-pound rankings until the panel was criticized for ignoring Dern’s failed weight cut in her bout with Amanda Cooper.

