Cortney Casey vs. Cynthia Calvillo Set for UFC 233

UFC 233 has just added a bout between two top-15 strawweights when Cynthia Calvillo takes on Cortney Casey as sources close to MMA News has confirmed. This will be a quick turnaround for Calvillo, who picked up the submission victory over Poliana Botelho earlier this month at UFC Fight Night 140. Coming off a nine-month USADA suspension for marijuana, Calvillo is making up for lost time, jumping back into action only two months later when she pulls up to the Honda Center in Anaheim California spoiling for a fight.

Waiting for Calvillo will be #10-ranked strawweight Cortney Casey, who is coming off a victory as well, defeating Angela Hill by split decision in August. Primarily a striker, Casey will likely look to keep the fight vertical and pick up her fourth knockout victory. Casey is currently 14-6 and will be making her 10th walk to the Octagon when she meets Cynthia Calvillo in January.

With this addition, the current UFC 233 card includes:

Flyweight Championship Bout: Henry Cejudo © vs. T.J. Dillashaw

Robbie Lawler vs. Ben Askren

James Vick vs. Paul Felder

Alexander Hernandez vs. Francisco Trinaldo

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Cortney Casey

Joanne Calderwood vs. Ariane Lipski

Who will pick up their second consecutive win? Cynthia Calvillo or Cortney Casey?