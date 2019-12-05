Cory Sandhagen Not Happy With Possibly Losing Frankie Edgar Bout

Cory Sandhagen takes issue with Frankie Edgar potentially take a short-notice fight with Chan Sung Jung.

Sandhagen is scheduled to take on Edgar at UFC Raleigh on Jan. 25. This is set to be Edgar’s bantamweight debut. There may be a roadblock as Ariel Helwani has reported the UFC is targeting Edgar to replace Brian Ortega for UFC Busan on Dec. 21. Helwani noted that the promotion is hoping to still keep Edgar vs. Sandhagen intact, but few believe that plan will actually pan out.

Cory Sandhagen Reacts To Possibly Losing Frankie Edgar Bout

Helwani reached out to Sandhagen on Edgar potentially facing Jung later this month and he was none too pleased.

Asked @cors_life how he felt about potentially losing the @FrankieEdgar fight next month. In short, he isn’t happy. Here’s what he said: pic.twitter.com/KQwCOKr3LT — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 5, 2019

“It’s not cool of Frankie to do something like that. I don’t know if money got involved or what but I thought this guy wanted to have another run at a belt and to call himself the best in the world. I thought that’s the kind of fighter Frankie was. It what he said he wanted. – it’s sad that his values got mixed somewhere and now he’s taking a fight that isn’t going to get him within arms reach of a title, like the fight against me would. The UFC is trying to do their jobs and save a huge card, which I get, but they’re also losing a shot at an opportunity to turn a young, new face into a star and the Raleigh fans are going to be pretty bummed too.”