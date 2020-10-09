Cory Sandhagen Reflects On ‘Pathetic’ Performance Against Aljamain Sterling

Cory Sandhagen still isn’t happy with his performance against Aljamain Sterling.

Sandhagen was submitted in just 98 seconds and said it was a pathetic performance on his end.

“I know you’re supposed to use positive words when you talk about yourself, but it was pretty pathetic,” Sandhagen told MMA Fighting. “That fight was a pretty pathetic performance. But on the same side, I know what went wrong”

What went wrong for Sandhagen was his headspace. He said he was too calm and too relaxed before the fight.

“I didn’t go out in the correct headspace you need to be in when you go out and fight,” Sandhagen explained. “You need to be at a level of intensity that allows you to perform at a really high level and it’s such an intense scenario that is an MMA fight. It was kind of the first time in a long time that I felt so calm going into a fight. I associated that with a positive thing. I thought it was a good thing that I was so calm in the back and so relaxed.

“Right when we got in there, Aljamain jumped on me really quickly, and I think that had I been at a different level of intensity, I wouldn’t have made a lot of the technical mistakes that I made. But that’s how you learn.”

Sandhagen is set to fight Marlon Moraes in the main event of the card this Saturday.