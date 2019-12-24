Cory Sandhagen Removed From UFC Raleigh; Releases Statement

Cory Sandhagen will not get his bantamweight fight against Frankie Edgar at UFC Raleigh, and he will no longer be on the card.

After Edgar stepped up on short notice against The Korean Zombie at UFC Busan and lost by TKO, he was removed from the event. And, unfortunately for Sandhagen, the UFC could not find him a replacement opponent according to MMA DNA.

Following the news that he would be off the card, Cory Sandhagen took to Instagram to release a statement and call out possible opponents.

“With Henry The Hall Monitor still on his power trip and wanting to fight a guy that lost (I know it was close, but on paper Aldo lost), who’s next for me? A No. 1 contender fight with Cruz or Moraes makes most sense – they would be great fights for fans to watch. Aljimain is hurt, and Yan is a fight that makes more sense down the road. Comment below and don’t be a douche – it’s almost Christmas,” Sandhagen wrote.

Cory Sandhagen has not fought since UFC 241 when he edged out a decision over Raphael Assuncao. Before that, in April he earned a split-decision win over John Lineker and in January submitted Mario Bautista. The 27-year-old is currently 12-1 as a pro including being 5-0 in the UFC.

When Sandhagen will return to the Octagon or who against is to be seen. But, he will no longer be fighting Frankie Edgar at UFC Raleigh.