Cory Sandhagen Says Dominick Cruz Isn’t Interested In UFC San Diego Bout

It looks like Cory Sandhagen will not take on Dominick Cruz at UFC San Diego.

Sandhagen has had a tough break getting a big-name opponent. He was scheduled to take on Frankie Edgar at UFC Raleigh earlier this year but the UFC needed Edgar to step up as a late replacement opponent against Chan Sung Jung. Sandhagen turned his attention to Cruz but it doesn’t look like he’ll get his wish.

Sandhagen Won’t Get Cruz Bout At UFC San Diego

Speaking to TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter, Sandhagen revealed that Cruz isn’t interested in competing on the UFC San Diego card (via BJPenn.com).

Cory Sandhagen says that Dominick Cruz is no longer interested in competing on the UFC's scheduled card in San Diego, but that he is being matched up with another opponent. Can you guess who it is? pic.twitter.com/brlrh3yQsZ — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 20, 2020

“So, I think the UFC was on board with making that fight and then I guess from what I understand, Cruz also asked to be on that San Diego card and then I guess changed his mind and didn’t want to fight on the card,” he continued. “You can interpret that however you like but that is the information I got. I don’t think that I am fighting, that is what I’m saying.”

UFC San Diego is scheduled to take place on May 16. The card will be held inside the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. UFC is targeting a lightweight clash between Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker for the main event.

Sandhagen is riding a seven-fight winning streak. He is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Raphael Assuncao. That bout took place back in Aug. 2019.

The surging bantamweight hasn’t suffered a loss since Feb. 2017. The defeat was via unanimous decision to Jamall Emmers. Earlier this month, Emmers made his UFC debut. He was beaten by Giga Chikadze via split decision.

Stick with MMA News for the latest updates on the UFC San Diego card and who Cory Sandhagen will be sharing the Octagon with next.