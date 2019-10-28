Cory Sandhagen Wants Frankie Edgar Or Dominick Cruz Next

Cory Sandhagen is eyeing a future bout with former UFC champions in Frankie Edgar and Dominick Cruz.

Sandhagen, who is currently ranked third in the bantamweight division knows he is close to a title shot so he wants to fight a big name like Edgar or Cruz.

“I would love to fight either Frankie or Cruz,” Sandhagen told MMA Junkie. “UFC wants me to fight this year again and me and my coaches decided that I need to not be in camp so that I can add in more tools and continue getting better without having a fight coming up.”

Why he wants either of them is simple. He says they make the most sense, especially after Petr Yan vs. Urijah Faber and Marlon Moraes vs. Jose Aldo got booked, which he was hoping to fight any of those four.

“So that leaves me with two options, either Frankie or Cruz,” Sandhagen said. “They have nobody else to fight that’s going to do anything for them as far as getting closer to a title. I’d love to fight either one of them early next year, but I’m spending the rest of my year working on new techniques and getting better. I have the long term in mind, so it’s on them if they want to wait. I’m doing what’s going to make me the best when I start to really peak in this sport.”

The hope for Cory Sandhagen is he can get to fight Frankie Edgar or Dominick Cruz in 2020.