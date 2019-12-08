Cory Sandhagen Willing to Wait for Edgar or Fight Dominick Cruz

Cory Sandhagen is ready to move on from losing his UFC Raleigh fight against Frankie Edgar….sort of.

After Brian Ortega went down to injury, Frankie Edgar stepped up to replace him and headline against Chan Sung Jung at UFC Busan on December 21. With Edgar’s bout against Cory Sandhagen scheduled a month later, Sandhagen sensibly considered his upcoming fight against Frankie Edgar to morph into a thing of the past. But now after venting and unloading on Edgar, Sandhagen still wants to fight Edgar next, even if that means sitting out and waiting for him. And if that wait turns out to be too long, there is another big-name opponent that Sandhagen believes would make sense (Transcript via BJPenn.com):

“In my head, it’s gotta be either Frankie or Cruz. I think that’s what I’ve earned at this point, taking tough fights. So that’s what I feel like I’ve earned. If it’s Frankie at a later date, okay. If it’s Cruz at a later date, okay. It doesn’t matter to me, that’s just what I would like.”

As of this writing, Edgar and Sandhagen’s UFC Raleigh fight has not been called off, so it is not outside the realm of possibility that the fight will still take place on January 25th, but Sandhagen is not holding his breath.

“I’m not sure. I just can’t imagine a scenario where Frankie is going to come out (of the Jung fight) unscathed and I don’t want to be holding my breath for that amount of time, so I don’t know. We’ll work it out with the agent, but I don’t know,” Sandhagen said.

Which fight do you think makes more sense for Cory Sandhagen: Frankie Edgar or Dominick Cruz?