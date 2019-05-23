Cosmo Alexandre Says He Was ‘Sad’ After Seeing How Serious Sage Northcutt Was Hurt

At ONE Championship: Enter the Dragon, Sage Northcutt was set to make his ONE debut. There, he was taking on kickboxing star, Cosmo Alexandre. Ultimately, the former UFC fighter lost by knockout in just 29 seconds.

Following the fight, Northcutt was in the hospital with a bevy of injuries and was in surgery for hours. When Alexandre saw him get up he knew something was wrong.

“When the fight was over and he got back up his face was already swollen, and that’s something unusual,” Alexandre told MMA Fighting. “I had a feeling that it wasn’t 100 percent. I left the ring and went backstage to see the doctor, he was in a different room, but I decided not to get in there because there was too many people out there. When they brought a stretcher, I knew something serious had happened.”

Unfortunately for Alexandre is he never heard an update on Northcutt until the following day when the former UFC fighter posted on his Instagram. When he found out the severity of the injury, the former kickboxer was quite sad to see it.

“The next day I heard that he had a long surgery. I hate that, man,” Alexandre said. “I’m doing my job there, to go in there and win. I know we can get hurt, but nothing that serious. I was sad because that’s his job and I don’t wish that to anyone.”