Covington Claims Poirier Couldn’t Stuff High School-Level Wrestlers Before UFC 242

Colby Covington has taken another shot at Dustin Poirier.

The two have not been on the same page and have taken shots at each other as of late. Covington picked Khabib Nurmagomedov to beat his teammate saying Poirier could not stuff a takedown. He then called his teammate childish, where “The Diamond” accused “Chaos” of selling out and telling him it’s on sight at the gym if he sees him. So a brawl is possible, according to Covington.

Now, Colby Covington revealed Poirier couldn’t stuff high school-level wrestlers takedowns before UFC 242. So, he was not impressed by Khabib Nurmagomedov’s performance.

“I wasn’t impressed at all,” Covington said to Chael Sonnen of Nurmagomedov’s win over Poirier (h/t BJPENN.com). “We all know Dustin can’t stuff a nosebleed and he also can’t stuff a Khabib takedown. I saw Dustin training the whole camp at American Top Team. He was getting taken down by high school-level wrestlers. His wrestling is just not there. Khabib, he’s beaten all these guys who can’t wrestle. If he fought a wrestler and a well-rounded fighter like myself, I would completely expose him and knock him out.

“So I wasn’t impressed by the sheep f**ker over the weekend,” Covington concluded.

As of right now, Dustin Poirier has yet to respond to these comments. But, there is no question there is a rift between ATT fighters.