Colby Covington compares Tyron Woodley to another “liberal snowflake.”

Covington will likely receive the next shot at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title. “Chaos” was initially set to meet Woodley in a title unification bout at UFC 228, but Covington had to undergo nasal surgery. As a result, he was stripped of the interim gold and Darren Till unsuccessfully competed for the championship.

Colby Covington Compares Tyron Woodley to Hillary Clinton

Never one to hold his tongue, Covington appeared on BJ Penn Radio and blasted “The Chosen One.” He went as far as to compare Woodley to Hillary Clinton, who failed in her bid to become the 45th President of the United States:

“I think there’s more than enough material to promote. They can do the red side versus blue side promotion aspect. There’s so many different angles to run with it. Two former American Top Team teammates. Two guys that are managed by Dan Lambert. There’s just so many ways to go with it. There’s really not much I need to say. It’s been built. The hooks are in. The world needs to know the way the event needs to be marketed. He’s a soft ass little liberal snowflake. I’m a f*cking bad ass mother f*cking Republican. He’s like Hillary Clinton in a way. He’s crooked. That’s why we call him two-faced Tyrone. You can’t trust anything he says. I’m more like Trump. I’m grabbing all these p*ssies, and I’m putting them in their place. There’s some things, I got some ace of spades in my back pocket. If that dude, if he slips up with anything, he’s… I got real dirt on him. I know some real sh*t. Some real storylines that would ruin his career, and ruin his life, really.”

Do you think Colby Covington has any real dirt on Tyron Woodley?